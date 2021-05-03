Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $431,324.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00073665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.00893151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.64 or 0.09801429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00099892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046826 BTC.

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

