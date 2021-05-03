Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday.

NVZMY traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.8492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

