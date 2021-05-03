Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Truist Securities began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 204,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

