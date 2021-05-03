Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $126.98 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,510 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 171.23% of ConocoPhillips worth $126,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 174,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 167,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

