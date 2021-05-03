Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $313.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Argus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.