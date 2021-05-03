DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 192,533 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 185.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $79,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

