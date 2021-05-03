CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 6%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.09 and last traded at $123.34. Approximately 47,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,084,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.27.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $973,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

