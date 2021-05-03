Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.59

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 29012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 978,753 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

