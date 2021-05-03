Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

JCI opened at $62.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

