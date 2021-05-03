SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Update

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SGQRF stock remained flat at $$0.59 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.36. SouthGobi Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

