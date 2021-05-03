Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Increases By 32.6%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

RAIFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raiffeisen Bank International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RAIFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

