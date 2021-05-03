Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ROYL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Royale Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
