Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ROYL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. Royale Energy has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

