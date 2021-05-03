Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on IPSEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of IPSEY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.19. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

