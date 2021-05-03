Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $90.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of analysts have commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lemonade by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,513 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $4,177,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,563. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

