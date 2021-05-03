Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 53.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

VXF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.00. 635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

