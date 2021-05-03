THETA 24-Hour Volume Tops $445.74 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $11.99 or 0.00020714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $11.99 billion and approximately $445.74 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.00891598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,648.22 or 0.09758815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

