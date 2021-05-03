ImageCash (IMGC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $209,601.50 and approximately $40.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 212.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00279134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $679.52 or 0.01174059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.90 or 0.00728943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,908.34 or 1.00052173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,289,145 coins and its circulating supply is 5,170,145 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.