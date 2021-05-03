VideoCoin (VID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.08 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $66.08 million and $2.45 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.