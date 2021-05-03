Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.54 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 83,006 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

TJX traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.02. 79,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,203. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

