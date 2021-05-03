Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $209,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,251,000 after buying an additional 1,421,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.01. 223,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,762. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $81.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

