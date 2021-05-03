Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.3% of Insight Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Insight Financial Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $24.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $685.18. The stock had a trading volume of 481,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.60 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $660.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $686.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.