Insight Financial Services Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,331,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $102.87. 6,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

