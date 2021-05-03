Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $547.81. 4,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.38 and a 200-day moving average of $486.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.