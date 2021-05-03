Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,004 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $143.72. 6,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,128. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.