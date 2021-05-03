First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $74.86. 9,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,723. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $74.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,601,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after acquiring an additional 476,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.