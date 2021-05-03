Pirate Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.89 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $6.68 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $7.89 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00435344 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00166578 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00207046 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

