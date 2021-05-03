Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $93.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.81. 7,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.