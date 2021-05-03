DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,110. The firm has a market cap of $681.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.