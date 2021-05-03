Stella-Jones’ (SJ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.23.

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$52.42. 150,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,206. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.17.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

