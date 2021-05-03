Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

