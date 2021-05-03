QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $35,641.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.09 or 0.00891541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.31 or 0.09729896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00099796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046857 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars.

