Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

