Friendz Tops One Day Volume of $97,259.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $2.18 million and $97,259.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $517.09 or 0.00891541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.31 or 0.09729896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00099796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

