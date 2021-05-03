Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,568 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,430. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

