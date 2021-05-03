McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 163,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,784. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have commented on MS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

