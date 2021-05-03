Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.71.
TSE:POW traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,935. The company has a market cap of C$24.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$18.79 and a one year high of C$36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.48.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
