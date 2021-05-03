Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.71.

TSE:POW traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,935. The company has a market cap of C$24.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$18.79 and a one year high of C$36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.48.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

