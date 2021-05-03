Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 303.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $45,437,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

