Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.93.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.19. The firm has a market cap of C$27.12 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

