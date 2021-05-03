Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.93.
Shares of IMO stock traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.19. The firm has a market cap of C$27.12 billion and a PE ratio of -21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.84.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.