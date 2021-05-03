CIBC Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$41.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPX. CSFB raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.64.

CPX traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.21. 148,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,500. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$39.86.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

