Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Increases By 25.4%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,845. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.