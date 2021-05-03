Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FEDU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

