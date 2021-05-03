Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,160,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 48,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.40. 887,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,310,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.57. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 12.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.