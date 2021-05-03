DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 36,545 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $40,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 49,321 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $620,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 14,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average is $379.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

