Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.8% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $265.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.20 and its 200 day moving average is $236.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.31 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

