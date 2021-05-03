JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.33.

NYSE GWW opened at $433.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $263.27 and a one year high of $452.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

