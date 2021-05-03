Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

