QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $233.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.10. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

