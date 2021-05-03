Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $236.07. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.