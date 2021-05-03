Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $233.56 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

