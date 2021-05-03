DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 61,299 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,299 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 146.57% of ConocoPhillips worth $110,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

NYSE COP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

